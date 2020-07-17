Previous
MIL's gift by eleanor
Photo 1624

MIL's gift

Tara gave me a small pot plant for Mother's Day. This morning I noticed a tiny flower.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
