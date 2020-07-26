Previous
Next
It's been five months... by eleanor
Photo 1633

It's been five months...

... The longest gap we've ever had since we last saw each other. And nothing has changed 😊

With the vegan home, this is what I made for lunch https://www.finecooking.com/recipe/south-indian-style-vegetable-curry
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise