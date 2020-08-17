Previous
New Years Eve by eleanor
Photo 1655

New Years Eve

The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco will be lifted at midnight. I am so grateful that I don't smoke, and my bottle of my only occasional tipple, whiskey, is not yet empty.

The security guard at the tobacco counter in the store told me this morning that "is going to be chaos tomorrow".
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Eleanor Muller

