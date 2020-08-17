Sign up
Photo 1655
New Years Eve
The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco will be lifted at midnight. I am so grateful that I don't smoke, and my bottle of my only occasional tipple, whiskey, is not yet empty.
The security guard at the tobacco counter in the store told me this morning that "is going to be chaos tomorrow".
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Eleanor Muller
