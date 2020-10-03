Previous
Lisa's cakes by eleanor
Photo 1702

Lisa's cakes

The Podcast Brunch club met for the first time since February this morning. During lockdown Lisa decided to become a professional baker, and shared some samples with us.
3rd October 2020

Eleanor Muller

