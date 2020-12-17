Previous
Christmas presents by eleanor
Christmas presents

Tara and Greg have planted us a salad garden for Christmas.

Next up, Luke and I are making a veggie garden as a gift "to the house" too.
17th December 2020

Eleanor Muller

