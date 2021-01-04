Previous
She said "yes"... by eleanor
Photo 1794

She said "yes"...

... Would have been awkward if she'd said no 😉. The customised Nike Max 90s Jon bought Erin would have been a waste. But no one in the family is surprised. And we are all pleased for them. 🤗
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

