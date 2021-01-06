Previous
Modern communications by eleanor
Photo 1797

Modern communications

Luke wasn't sure where I'd parked, so I sent him this annotated photo.

Things I am grateful for :
1. My phone has a decent camera.
2. Access to mobile data.
3. I have learned to use the features of my phone due to 365Project.
4. And shade on a hot day.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary.
