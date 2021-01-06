Sign up
Photo 1797
Modern communications
Luke wasn't sure where I'd parked, so I sent him this annotated photo.
Things I am grateful for :
1. My phone has a decent camera.
2. Access to mobile data.
3. I have learned to use the features of my phone due to 365Project.
4. And shade on a hot day.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
6th January 2021 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
