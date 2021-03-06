Previous
Nostalgia by eleanor
Photo 1864

Nostalgia

On the way to the Eastern Cape driving along the N2, this sight came into view. Even though it was the Overberg, this scene made me nostalgic for my Karoo farm childhood.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Eleanor Muller

eleanor

