View from the bed 5/5 by eleanor
Photo 1876

View from the bed 5/5

I still think this is one of the best views from a bed anywhere in the world.

Witsieshoek Mountain Lodge at sunrise on the first day of autumn
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

