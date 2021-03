Unintended consequences

While I was away my housemates decided that Riley had to 'learn' to spend time outdoors (appears she hides in my room when I'm away). So she got put into the back garden for what I assume were long periods of time. My little girl made herself a comfy dust-bowl bed, and slept there for hours on end. Seems happy enough because she's even doing it when I am home.



Unintended consequence? Ruined lawn in the back garden. 🤷🏽