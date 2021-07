Exhaustion, my name is Nolund

This lady is one of the heroes. She's working at the Vaccination site I visited today. The shifts are 10 hours and they are doing one jab and paperwork every five minutes. She says it's about 130 per day.



I was at the very end of the queue. Despite the obvious exhaustion she was charming, efficient and kind. What a pleasure to be treated to so much love.



So, I'm half way to vaccinated. (Pfizer, 1 of 2). I'm interested to see that our vaccination card is designed for three doses. 🤷🏽