Same same, but different by eleanor
Photo 1993

Same same, but different

Morning, not afternoon.
Lymphleigh Park, not Keurboom Park.

But still walking the dog in my neighbourhood.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
546% complete

