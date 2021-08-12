Previous
Next
Where is the path? by eleanor
Photo 2004

Where is the path?

Luke has finally decided to defer this academic year and come home. 18 months of no in-person classes has eventually taken its toll.

No idea what's going to happen next. My heart aches for him.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise