Packing up by eleanor
Photo 2007

Packing up

Catherine came to help Luke and me pack up his flat in Makanda. More than anything else, the lack of anyone else pitching in told me what life during Covid had come to. Isolation is untenable for him.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Eleanor Muller

