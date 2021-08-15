Sign up
Photo 2007
Packing up
Catherine came to help Luke and me pack up his flat in Makanda. More than anything else, the lack of anyone else pitching in told me what life during Covid had come to. Isolation is untenable for him.
15th August 2021
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary.
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
