Braver than the dog by eleanor
Photo 2014

Braver than the dog

The sea temperature was about 10 degrees (its mid winter), but Greg and Tara persist with their polar bear stunt. It's too much for Riley.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary.
551% complete

