Previous
Next
Man-made rivers by eleanor
Photo 2031

Man-made rivers

Watching the progress of the rebuilt D11 flowing through Mamaila is like watching a dry river starting to flow after the first summer rains.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise