Previous
Next
Writeshop by eleanor
Photo 2241

Writeshop

Not my photo, but saved for the record.
The participants in the grant-writing workshop run by Dolar Vasani and Roland Vorwerk in Hoedspruit for NGOs.

We have some decisions to make about chasing down this parth. It's got pros and cons.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise