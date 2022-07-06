Previous
Sit anywhere you like by eleanor
Photo 2260

Sit anywhere you like

The local decor shop has added coffee and light meals to their sales. The idea is that you sit on their trendy furniture and consider buying somsthing. I'm just nervous... At least the shabby chic table wasn't going to get watermarks.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Eleanor Muller

