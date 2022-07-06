Sign up
Photo 2260
Sit anywhere you like
The local decor shop has added coffee and light meals to their sales. The idea is that you sit on their trendy furniture and consider buying somsthing. I'm just nervous... At least the shabby chic table wasn't going to get watermarks.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
0
0
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
