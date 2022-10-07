Previous
Next
Work from home by eleanor
Photo 2293

Work from home

Maxwell has modified the Hobbies Cupboard, building a shelf that slides out at desk height where I now work at my laptop. Happiness.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise