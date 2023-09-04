Previous
Daisy-Do by eleanor
Photo 2418

Daisy-Do

Surgeon gave me the all clear today. I'm back to dancing on the tables. (But I couldn't get through the full physio program so, maybe not 😉)
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise