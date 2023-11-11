Previous
A blessing by eleanor
Photo 2439

A blessing

My blessing for Greg & Tara's marriage is that it's like Tara's dress: magnificent even after being dunked. (Photo from last night 10/11/23)
11th November 2023

Eleanor Muller

