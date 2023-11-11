Sign up
Previous
126 / 365
Hello Fairy
This miniature door has the best view over Sydney Harbour.
Be safe fairy.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
126
photos
8
followers
9
following
34% complete
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
10th November 2023 6:32pm
Tags
#fairy
,
#doors
,
#fantasy
