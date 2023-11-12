Sign up
Window Downtown
This window is in the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney. There was a battle to save this building. It's now a shopping Mecca for specialty stores.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
queen victoria
,
#buildings
,
#heritage
,
#architecure
