Window Downtown by elf
127 / 365

Window Downtown

This window is in the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney. There was a battle to save this building. It's now a shopping Mecca for specialty stores.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

