Previous
155 / 365
Sunset in Suburbia
Shot in my backyard after the 41c day. The only time I ventured out.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
1
1
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
155
photos
9
followers
10
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
9th December 2023 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sunset
,
#city
,
#sunsets
,
#suburbia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous sunset
December 10th, 2023
365 Project
