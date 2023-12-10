Previous
Sunset in Suburbia by elf
155 / 365

Sunset in Suburbia

Shot in my backyard after the 41c day. The only time I ventured out.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous sunset
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise