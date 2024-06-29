Previous
My Precious by elf
My Precious

I won this orchid in a raffle and rewards me each year with a magnificent show of pink blooms. A wonderful homecoming surprise.
29th June 2024

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

