Farm Essence by elf
358 / 365

Farm Essence

The last photo I took at the farm. It is such a haven of quiet and peaceful observance of nature.
Grateful my friends allow me to visit.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
