363 / 365
Rapunzel
This is one of my found objects. Fitted out with my mixed colourful succulents and draped in Old Man's Beard. Straight out of a fairytale.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
363
photos
10
followers
10
following
99% complete
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Views
0
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
6th July 2024 12:16pm
Tags
potted plants
,
#winter
,
#gardens
,
#flora
,
#gardening
,
#rapunzel
