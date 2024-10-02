Sign up
Photo 452
Seal Flippers Flying
The seals raise their flippers to thermoregulate. Here they raise their flippers and sail around a sheltered bay in safety. Observed a group of 12 using this behaviour on a warm day
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
COOLPIX P610
#animals
,
#australia
,
#seals
,
#westernaustralia
,
#marinelife
