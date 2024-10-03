Previous
Well Planned by elf
Photo 453

Well Planned

Perth is a younger city and has done a brilliant job of planning community facilities like this rather stylish sun shelter. As it often hits 40C in the summer it is essential
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise