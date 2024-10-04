Previous
Headless Hen by elf
Photo 454

Headless Hen

A sculpture in progress I found at the community garden. Can't wait to see her finished. Updates to follow.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise