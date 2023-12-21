Previous
Raindrops on Frangipani by elf
166 / 365

Raindrops on Frangipani

The raindrops make this even better.
It makes me smile.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise