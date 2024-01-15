Sign up
Previous
191 / 365
Oldest Cottage
This old cottage was built in the colonial era.
It is a beautiful sandstone building with a broad verandah and this stunning garden. I always marvel at it when I visit this suburb.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Tags
#garden
,
#architecture
,
#buildings
,
#flora
,
#colonial
,
#sandstone
365 Project
close