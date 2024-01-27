Previous
Floral Donut by elf
Floral Donut

This is how this flower blooms. From the outside to the centre.
27th January 2024

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
