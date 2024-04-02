Sign up
270 / 365
Indigenous Art
This is the facade of a new apartment block in Parramatta. It is representation of weaving. 'Parramatta' is thought to be derived from the Aboriginal word for 'place where the eels lie down' to breed.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#art
,
#architecture
,
#history
Mallory
ace
Cool! I like your pov and your framing here.
April 2nd, 2024
