Previous
Indigenous Art by elf
270 / 365

Indigenous Art

This is the facade of a new apartment block in Parramatta. It is representation of weaving. 'Parramatta' is thought to be derived from the Aboriginal word for 'place where the eels lie down' to breed.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Cool! I like your pov and your framing here.
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise