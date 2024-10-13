Previous
Community Art by elf
Photo 463

Community Art

Attended a working group to create a giant chicken. We made all of these decorations from plant pots, fabric, jewellery and toys. A wonderful way to spend a few hours and meet local people. Topped off with 🥂and 🧀 can't ask for more.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise