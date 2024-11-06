Previous
Next
Urban Foundation by elf
Photo 487

Urban Foundation

Racing to catch the train I just had enough time to snap this.
No details but it looked appealing.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise