Photo 2502
Lots of water in the river
Because of the storm Elsa in the south Norway. Have we in the middle of Norway, got high water level.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
nature
,
water
,
winter
,
river
,
lots
,
seascape
,
piers
jo
ace
Beautiful!
February 11th, 2020
