Previous
Photo 3602
Squirrel
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
6
6
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3602
photos
194
followers
187
following
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
26th April 2024 11:30am
squirrel
nature
animal
spring
garden
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well captured.
April 26th, 2024
Angela
Beautiful light and so sharp
April 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet capture.
April 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet red squirrel ! beautiful light ! fav
April 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such an adorable image - those little tufted ears and his stance are just wonderful. Beautifully taken too!
April 26th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Beautiful shot
April 26th, 2024
