Previous
Catkins by elisasaeter
Photo 3611

Catkins

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Gooster
Love this close up with the focus on the catkins
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise