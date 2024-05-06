Sign up
Photo 3612
Red tulips
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
4
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th May 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
spring
,
tulips
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How joyous and bright !
May 6th, 2024
Karen
ace
Terrific!! Absolutely wonderful.
May 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely & bright!
May 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, beautiful capture and light.
May 6th, 2024
