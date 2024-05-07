Sign up
Photo 3613
Boat in the sunset
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd May 2024 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
spring
,
boat
,
seascape
,
theme-may2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
May 7th, 2024
Karen
ace
Peaceful bliss! Beautiful ending to a day.
May 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is so lovely.
May 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
May 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
May 7th, 2024
