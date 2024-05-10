Previous
Gjøvik gård by elisasaeter
Gjøvik gård

Gjøvik Gård is the manor house and big park in the heart Gjøvik, and is where history, recreation, and activities meet.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 10th, 2024  
