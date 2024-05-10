Sign up
Previous
Photo 3616
Gjøvik gård
Gjøvik Gård is the manor house and big park in the heart Gjøvik, and is where history, recreation, and activities meet.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
farm
,
norway
,
gjøvik
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 10th, 2024
