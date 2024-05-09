Sign up
Previous
Photo 3615
Our caravan
This weekend we are at a campsite in Gjøvik, where we meet others who have the same caravan as us. We are 8 Adria Action wagons and we will probably have a few nice days together
9th May 2024
9th May 24
4
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3615
photos
195
followers
188
following
9
4
365
NIKON D300S
9th May 2024 4:30pm
nature
spring
meeting
adria
caravan
norway
campsite
This looks like a fun adventure and you will make new friends.
May 9th, 2024
This looks so much fun!
May 9th, 2024
Have a great time.
May 9th, 2024
Looks like fun
May 9th, 2024
