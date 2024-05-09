Previous
Our caravan by elisasaeter
Our caravan

This weekend we are at a campsite in Gjøvik, where we meet others who have the same caravan as us. We are 8 Adria Action wagons and we will probably have a few nice days together
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
CC Folk ace
This looks like a fun adventure and you will make new friends.
May 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This looks so much fun!
May 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Have a great time.
May 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like fun
May 9th, 2024  
