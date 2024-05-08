Previous
Hjerkinn by elisasaeter
Hjerkinn

We are now on our first trip of the year with the caravan. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Elisabeth Sæter

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
May 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful image - but it looks to still be a bit cold for your van trip..
May 8th, 2024  
