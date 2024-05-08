Sign up
Photo 3614
Hjerkinn
We are now on our first trip of the year with the caravan. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3614
photos
195
followers
188
following
990% complete
View this month »
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th May 2024 9:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
spring
,
landscape
,
trip
,
moutain
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
May 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful image - but it looks to still be a bit cold for your van trip..
May 8th, 2024
