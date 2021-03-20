Sign up
Photo 2807
Rose
My eye surgery went well. On Wednesday I will have surgery on the other eye.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3940
photos
224
followers
223
following
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
20th March 2021 3:12pm
flower
macro
spring
orange
rose
Barb
ace
This is gorgeous, Elizabeth! Glad the surgery went well. Trusting the next one will go well, also!
March 20th, 2021
