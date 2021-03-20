Previous
Rose by elisasaeter
Rose

My eye surgery went well. On Wednesday I will have surgery on the other eye.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Barb ace
This is gorgeous, Elizabeth! Glad the surgery went well. Trusting the next one will go well, also!
March 20th, 2021  
