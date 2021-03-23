Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2808
Two-tone rose
I'm now ready for my second cataract surgery tomorrow. Will be good to see clearly on both eyes again.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3941
photos
224
followers
223
following
769% complete
View this month »
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd March 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
macro
,
orange
,
rose
Maggiemae
ace
A most beautiful rose - love the two toned ones! Good luck on your op!
March 23rd, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful
March 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close