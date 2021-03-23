Previous
Two-tone rose by elisasaeter
Photo 2808

Two-tone rose

I'm now ready for my second cataract surgery tomorrow. Will be good to see clearly on both eyes again.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
A most beautiful rose - love the two toned ones! Good luck on your op!
March 23rd, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful
March 23rd, 2021  
