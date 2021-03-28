Sign up
Photo 2809
Ice on Svorksjøen
My second eye operation also went well. Now I just need to wear reading glasses.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
0
1
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3942
photos
223
followers
222
following
769% complete
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
28th March 2021 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
ice
,
water
,
landscape
,
seascape
,
svorksjøen
