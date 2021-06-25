Previous
Next
A special stone by elisasaeter
Photo 2878

A special stone

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Intriguing composition of this and surrounding stones! Sort of slates!
June 29th, 2021  
Shepherdman
Fascinating shot
June 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise