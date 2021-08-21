Sign up
Photo 2923
For my mom's 85th birthday
Today we celebrated my mother's 85th birthday and my 55th birthday. Since we have birthdays with only 8 days between us, we celebrate birthdays together. Today we have been out to dinner.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Tags
flower
,
birthday
,
summer
,
celebrating
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
August 21st, 2021
Milanie
ace
lovely
August 21st, 2021
