For my mom's 85th birthday by elisasaeter
Photo 2923

For my mom's 85th birthday

Today we celebrated my mother's 85th birthday and my 55th birthday. Since we have birthdays with only 8 days between us, we celebrate birthdays together. Today we have been out to dinner.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Beautiful !
August 21st, 2021  
lovely
August 21st, 2021  
