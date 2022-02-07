Previous
Next
The piers by elisasaeter
Photo 3024

The piers

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely with a sprinkling of snow!
February 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely pov with the snow in the foreground !
February 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise