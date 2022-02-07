Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3024
The piers
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4157
photos
211
followers
209
following
828% complete
View this month »
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd February 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
anchor
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely with a sprinkling of snow!
February 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pov with the snow in the foreground !
February 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close